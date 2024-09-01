I am taking a break from music- UK popular singer, Adele

Multiple Grammy awards winning British singer, Adele, has concluded plans to take an indefinite break from music, to recuperate after over 7 years of stress.

The 16-time Grammy winner explained that after working tirelessly for seven years, she wants to take time to enjoy the fruits of her labour.

Adele announcement came three weeks after she and popular sports agent, Rich Paul, engaged after three years of dating.

The artiste announced the break plans while entertaining her audience during a concert yesterday in Munich, Germany.

Adele expressed her desire to embrace the life she has built, saying, “It has been amazing, but I just need a rest. I’ve spent the last seven years creating a life for myself, and now I want to live it.”

The break marks Adele’s second hiatus in recent years, as she previously took time off to focus on her family and personal life.

The unofficial announcement came during Adele’s concert in Munich, where she’s currently three shows in to a monthlong residency at a custom-built stadium that seats 74,000 guests a night.

The 16-time Grammy winner appeared to read aloud a fan’s sign that said, “Will you marry me?”

“I can’t marry you,” she replied, holding up her left hand to indicate a ring on her finger as the crowd cheered. “‘Cause I’m already getting married.”

Billboard has reached out to both Adele and Paul’s reps for comment.

The couple first started dating in 2021, with the businessman revealing in a New Yorker profile that he had been “hanging out” with “a major pop star.” They made their first public outing together two months later at game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix.