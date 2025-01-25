I am still Lagos Assembly speaker- Obasa

The leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly may not end soon after the former speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, rejected processes that led to his removal, declaring that he remains the number one lawmaker in the house despite his colleagues’ decision.

Obasa, who insisted that his removal was illegal and unconstitutional, stressed that the incumbent, Mojisola Meranda, was only holding the place in acting for him.

The embattled lawmaker’s stance on Saturday has created a power vacuum, with two individuals now claiming the Speakership of the State Assembly.

“I remain the speaker of the House, and my removal will remain illegal until the process is followed constitutionally,” Obasa said.

He also denied rumors of nursing a governorship ambition for 2027, daring anyone to come forward if he had approached them about his alleged plans.

The crisis has escalated the political tensions in Lagos State, with many wondering what’s next for the embattled lawmaker and the State Assembly.

He said, “In the whole of Lagos State, let any leader come out that I approached him or her that I wanted to be a governor. To impeach a speaker, the Constitution must be followed. I’m not bothered but with that man who alleged that I took part in the removal of former Speaker Jokotade Pelumi, Deputy Speaker, Funmi Tejuosho and suspended lawmakers due process was followed.

“Pelumi was on the floor when he was removed. Likewise, Tejuosho and those that were suspended were in the House and there was no involvement of the police.

“I was Speaker for 10 years, if I’m no longer wanted, from Allah we come and to him, we shall return but you cannot impeach a speaker with a fake mace.”