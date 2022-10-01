I am still discussing with Wike, others- Atiku

Ahead of 2023 election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has denied shutting the door of mediation on the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other aggrieved members of the party.

Atiku said that before the election next year, he and other aggrieved members would be working together to ensure the PDP returns to power in the country.

He disclosed the ongoing mediation on Saturday in Gombe after attending a wedding ceremony and commissioning his campaign office.

According to him, I’m still talking to aggrieved members of the party and I believe at the end of the day we will work together.

The former vice president, meanwhile disclosed that the party has realised its mistakes from the past and is working assiduously towards getting its lost glory.

As gathered, the office was donated by Jamilu Ishaku, the first runner-up in the 2023 PDP gubernatorial election, who also handed over about 10 space wagon campaign vehicles for the election.

Explaining the chances of the PDP in an interview he granted journalists at the Sani Abacha International Airport Gombe, Abubakar described the party’s chances as high due to its impeccable record.

He acknowledged that the party lost in 2015, following what he termed as mistakes, which the PDP had recovered from.

Abubakar said, “PDP is a very popular party and it is the oldest party in Nigeria. We have realised that we made mistakes.”

