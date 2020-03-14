I am spending next six weeks in solitude- Serena Williams

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Multiple Grand-slam winner, Serena Williams, has concluded plans to remain in isolation to keep her safe from contacting Coronavirus after the pandemic spread to United States (U.S).

The 38-year old tennis star, in a post on her social media handle, stressed that she will spend the next six weeks staying close to her husband, Alexis Ohanian and two-year-old daughter, Olympia.

In the message accompanied a short video that showed the 23-time Grand Slam winner getting her makeup done.

“Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude. Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes…. stay safe everyone. This is serious,” Williams said.

Williams last competed in the Australian Open in January where she advanced to the third round before falling to Wang Qiang in three sets. She is taking a cautious approach following the news that Rudy Gobert of the Jazz, the first professional athlete to test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday with teammate Donovan Mitchell.

The tennis world has not been immune to the coronavirus which has suspended or canceled games in the NBA, NHL, MLS and top soccer leagues throughout Europe.