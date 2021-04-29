I am sorry, this will never happen again- Baba Ijesha

Barely eight days after Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly called Baba Ijesha was arrested and detained for alleged defilement and sexually molesting a child, the actor has appealed that Nigerians and parents of the child including the foster mother, a Comedienne, Damilola Adekoya, popularly called Princess, forgive him, even as he assured that such act would not reoccur again.

Baba Ijesha, who became popular for giving viewers comic relief in movies, admitted to have perpetrated the actions particularly molesting the girl when she was seven-year-old and repeated the action seven years after, attributed the cause of his actions to a spell cast on him by his extended family.

The actor made the confession in a video captured by the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) released on Thursday by his colleague, Iyabo Ojo, to further corroborate the claims made by Princess on Baba Ijesha’s action which resulted in the actor been held by the Nigerian Police.

This confession when many of the suspect’s colleagues, who had backed him have begun to apologies for their stance following arguments that had trailed their decisions including claiming that there was no proper evidence to substantiate Princess allegations against Baba Ijesha.

Following the move to allegedly release the actor over unsubstantiated claims, Ojo released CCTV footage of the actor apologizing and urged Nigerians to consider the visuals as part of the evidence presented before the police as evidence.

In the footage, Baba Ijesha was seen appealing to Princess to forgive him and not prosecute the case with a promise not to engage in the act which he said was the reason for the visit to different clerics for prayer sessions.

The 48-year-old actor, who spoke in Yoruba said: “Please, I do not really understand what happened to me but I am begging you for forgiveness. What is happening to me presently is more than being drunk. Please just forgive me, do not make it public and after then, you can decide what to do with me. I am sorry, I won’t do it again. I know I have done something wrong, please forgive me for God’s sake. You will not be put to shame. You (Princess) don’t deserve this kind of treatment because you’ve really tried for me. I’m very sorry.

“I want you (Princess) to forgive me. What I did is very bad. I knew it’s really bad to have molested her. But I’m pleading with you for forgiveness,” he added.

“I don’t have any aim doing it. When you have a spiritual problem, it’s terrible. You (Princess) know that I have a spiritual problem. The devil simply wanted to use this to destroy me. I have done something really wrong.”

