I am ready for legal battle against Akpabio- Natasha

The suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has declared her readiness to present defence before the court in response to the Federal Government’s defamation suit against the senator.

The suit filed by the apex government accuses Akpoti-Uduaghan of making defamatory remarks on live television about the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The government’s case cites Section 391 of the Penal Code, which criminalizes imputations likely to harm a person’s reputation.

In a statement released by the lawmaker’s counsel, Dr. Ehiogie West-Idahosa, on Saturday, the legal team confirmed receiving the court documents and stated they are preparing robust factual and statutory defences.

“At about 2:30pm on Friday, May 23, 2025, in the premises of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, we received the information filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions containing three counts,” the statement read.

It continued: “These counts allege that our client, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, made imputations with the knowledge or belief that they would harm the reputation of Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the 10th Senate.”

The statement emphasized that the defence team has already secured the information filed on behalf of Akpoti-Uduaghan and would “adequately prepare all factual and statutory defences available to our client and place same before the Court during trial.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Akpabio and Bello of plotting to assassinate her following her suspension from the Senate, which she described as unjust. She also accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, lodging formal complaints with the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, calling for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

The legal team concluded by seeking prayers and support from the public as the trial approaches.

The Federal Government has listed Akpabio and Bello, among others, as witnesses in the case, which could have significant political and legal ramifications.