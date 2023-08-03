I am physically fit and healthy- Buhari

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has dispelled claims on his health status, disclosing that he is very healthy and more physically fit than when he was in office.

Buhari said that he was already settling to life after leaving office as the President of the country and engaging in community and maintaining kinship ties as well as other activities in Daura, Katsina State.

The former president stated this on Thursday when First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, paid him a courtesy visit in his Daura residence.

Buhari, while addressing the visitors, expressed appreciation noting that the visit which was to see how he is settling down to life after public office was remarkable.

According to him, As you can all see, she came to check up on me and see that I am doing okay.

Earlier, Tinubu explained that the visit was to check on the former president and thank him for the fatherly support he gives always.

She prayed for long life , good health and more support from him not only for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but Nigeria as a whole.

Other dignitaries that accompanied the first lady on the visit include the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda and the wife of the Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Daura among other All Progressives Congress (APC) women chieftains in the State.

