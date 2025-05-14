I am PDP acting national secretary- Koshoedo

The Acting National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Setonji Koshoedo, has reaffirmed his position as the legitimate occupant of the office, declaring that he remains in charge in accordance with the directive of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

Koshoedo’s clarification follows reports that Samuel Anyanwu had resumed duties as National Secretary—claims he described as false, misleading, and not a true reflection of the current situation within the party.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, he explained that his appointment followed the adoption of a recommendation by the PDP Governors’ Forum, which was subsequently endorsed by the NWC after the Supreme Court upheld the supremacy of the party in managing its internal affairs.

“I remain the Acting National Secretary of the PDP, duly directed to act by the National Working Committee in line with Section 36 of the PDP Constitution. I will continue to discharge my duties in that capacity,” he stated.

He stressed that the PDP operates strictly within the framework of the rule of law and internal resolutions, noting that his role is constitutionally backed and supported by the appropriate party organs.

Responding to claims made by Senator Anyanwu, Koshoedo maintained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued to recognise and act upon official correspondences signed by him. This, he said, includes documents related to the party’s candidate for the November 2025 Anambra governorship election.

“At no point has INEC rejected any correspondence from my office. All submissions remain valid and binding,” Koshoedo added.

Undeterred by the controversy, the acting scribe said he remains focused on preparations for the upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and other strategic party engagements.

He called on members of the PDP to remain united and steadfast in their resolve to “rescue Nigerians from the grip of their oppressors.”