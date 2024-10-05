I am not thinking about 2027 poll- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu led dozens of public office holders, party officials, leaders and faithful of All Progressives Congress (APC) across the Southwest region to converge in Lagos State to discuss issues rocking the party and chart a new path into the future, just as the President indicated that his concerns were not the 2027 general election but the prospect of future generations of the country.

Unity, regional security, youth inclusion and economic recovery and education were among germane issues that topped the agenda at the forum held in Victoria Island axis of Lagos.

Tinubu, at the meeting, saluted the leadership of APC in the Southwest, praising the party’s supporters for their continued faith and commitment to its ideals.

The president, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, noted that his focus was not on the next election, but rather on improving the lives of Nigerians and handing over a prosperous country to the next generation.

He noted that the reforms being undertaken by his administration may have exposed the party to widespread criticism, but assured the APC faithful that the “tough” decisions would finally set the country on the path towards prosperity.

Tinubu said: “We acknowledge that our decisions have been tough, but they needed to be taken. The gains are at the end of the tunnel. That time will come when we will all be happy and thank our Government for taking those decisions. Right now, I am not thinking of the next election but about the next generation. This is why we are implementing reforms that are long overdue. This is the hallmark of a true leader.”

Meanwhile, the President promised to give serious deliberations on the issues raised at the forum and pledged to make the party more united to achieve its programmes.

Earlier, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that caucus meeting offered the party an opportunity to not only reflect on its accomplishments in the region but also to reignite people’s hope and chart a course for a better Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Southwest Governors’ Forum chairman, said it was time for APC in the region to forge a consensus and work together in pursuit of goals that would lift the people, restore family values, confront youth restlessness and tackle the growing “get rich quick” mindset.

“As a key geopolitical region in the country, Southwest is blessed with immense potential to lead the country toward prosperity. We have abundant human and natural resources, exceptional creativity and intellectual strength, as well as a rich cultural heritage. These are the unique assets we can harness to move our region forward and give Nigeria a respected place in the global community.

“Now is the time for us to live in unity and work together in pursuit of goals that will uplift our people. We must restore family values, confront youth restlessness and tackle the growing ‘get rich quick’ mindset. Our country is facing difficult times like many other countries but the good news is that the President is addressing these challenges with focus and determination. It is up to the citizens not to succumb to laziness, but to cooperate with the Government to achieve the swift recovery we all desire.”

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said the merger that led to the formation of APC in 2013 was the first successful party coalitions in the country since the first republic, pointing out that APC had not only stayed united but also had also won elections successively.

Fayemi said he was convinced APC remained the party best positioned to carry forward the unfinished agenda of national renewal to which the party had committed as a united body of compatriots coming from all parts of the country.

While highlighting the challenges facing the party, Fayemi, however, cautioned APC against taking citizens’ for granted, while also urging the party leadership to improve reward system to encourage elected officials, employees and volunteers to carry out their tasks with predictability, integrity and consistency and not reduced them to supplicants at the tables of political appointees.

He said: “Our party, particularly in the Southwest should commit to the facilitation of wealth and employment creation for our people. We must expand social security and skills acquisition policies to enhance human development, embark on wholesale revamp of our education system to ensure it is fit for purpose, and the intensive fostering of measures aimed at expanding inclusivity for those who are objectively marginalised in the polity.

“While we can be proud of the road we have travelled since 2015, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels as a party or be complacent about anything. It is imperative that we openly and honestly acknowledge current challenges and develop a coherent and comprehensive plan that can enable us to confront them. This we must do by learning lessons of experience. We should also be ready to mobilise for the urgent and necessary task of rebuilding the hope of our compatriots both in Project Nigeria and in our ability as a party committed to leading the charge against underdevelopment, disunity, and insecurity.”

Zonal chairman of APC in the Southwest, Isaac Kekemeke, said the party stood with the President for his courage to address the malady in the country.

He said the caucus meeting was a move to resolve intra party crises and disagreements tearing members apart.

APC National Secretary, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, said the caucus forum was sanctioned by the party national leadership to create a constant interface between elected members of the party and officials administering the affairs of the party. He said similar meetings would be conducted in other regions in order to galvanise more support for APC and its Government.