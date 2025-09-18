I am not sick, never slump- Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed rumors that he suffered a heart attack while in London, stating that he is not sick and has never collapsed.

Wike, who stated that he traveled abroad to rest, cautioned that those responsible for spreading such unfounded rumors risk experiencing health issues themselves, adding that he would be prepared to write their condolence letters.

The former Anambra governor stated this during the flag-off of the construction of Arterial Road N1 from Wuye District to Ring Road II, Abuja.

“Since I took this appointment as minister, I have never had time to travel out so I said let me go on holidays. Each time I travel, I travel with files and CofOs, so this time around I said I won’t travel with any file. So if the world will crumble let it crumble because one has to be alive before you satisfy all the people. You know this job we are doing, they have been waiting for you,” Wike said.

“The day you drop, they will announce some other person the next day so you must make sure while you’re working you also take time out and relax. So as I said let me travel and before I know it, I heard that they said they were sick, I hear they have heart attack. God will continue to help them to have heart attack. It is my prayer I will sign their condolences. It’s my prayer that very soon I will write a letter that we are sorry we loved him but take heart because it’s God that gives and God that has taken,” he added.

In addition to addressing the false health rumors, Wike responded to a planned demonstration by health workers in the FCT, warning that he would not be blackmailed or deterred from carrying out his duties.

He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to doing the right thing and upholding his responsibilities, emphasizing that he would not be swayed or intimidated by any pressures or attempts to undermine his work.

According to him, “DSS called me that people said they would demonstrate that we are paying attention to roads and not to health.

“Demonstration is allowed everywhere, nobody will blackmail me, nobody would stop me from doing what I think is right and I’m doing it at the right time.

“I have never seen a country that would thrive on blackmail, this road is not my road, it’s not Wike’s road, it’s not Tinubu’s road, it’s a road that would open up economic activities and improve the welfare of the people here.

“So there’s nothing too special that we are doing it because it is only we that will use the road, on. The people in health said they are being owed allowances, fine, we lost our health of service and we just appointed an acting Head of service and I said okay go and check and employ doctors.”