I am not missing, Ogun police lying – Adetoun

Human rights activist Adetoun Onajobi has faulted the Ogun State Police Command for declaring her missing and wanted after she failed to honour an invitation to respond to allegations linking her to the dissemination of false accusations against the Ogun State Government and the alleged bullying of the state governor.

Onajobi stated that she was neither in hiding nor at large, expressing confusion over the narrative being circulated about her whereabouts.

According to the activist, she had communicated January 27 as the proposed date for her appearance before the police after receiving an invitation originally scheduled for January 2.

She said the response was conveyed through her lawyer and accompanied by a medical report, purportedly issued by a doctor, detailing several health challenges she was experiencing at the time.

However, Onajobi’s statement contradicts the police’s earlier account, which stated that discreet investigations had revealed the medical report submitted on her behalf to be false.

“The doctor who allegedly issued the report was subsequently arrested and confessed that the document was fabricated at the instruction of Onajobi during a phone conversation, allegedly facilitated by her lawyer,” the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babatunde, stated.

Babatunde added that following the revelation, the doctor was arraigned before an Ogun State Magistrates’ Court on charges of conspiracy, uttering a false document, and obstruction of justice.

At that point, the police said Onajobi had remained evasive and rebuffed all invitations extended to her by the command, adding that her whereabouts were unknown.

The police further disclosed that a six-count charge had been filed against the social media blogger, noting that the alleged offences contravened provisions of the Cybercrimes Act.

Reacting to the development on Thursday, Onajobi argued that excessive media attention had been generated without any meaningful outcome, insisting that actions should not be compelled under what she described as wrongful directives.

She also accused the governor of abusing power, stressing that authority belongs to the people and not to any individual.

While acknowledging that Ogun State operates under the governor’s leadership and policy direction, she maintained that governance should not, in her view, be subjected to the misuse of authority.

According to her, “I have seen a lot of wrong narratives being pushed by the Ogun State Police. I am not missing, and I am not at large.

“A few weeks ago, I received a message from an unscrupulous, bearded individual with a hidden face—an approach that is clearly not in line with standard police procedure.

“That message was later deleted, after which another message was sent with an attachment. The attached letter stated that I was being invited for an investigation over alleged cybercrime and stalking.

“These claims are false, and I needed time to be mentally and physically stable before responding. My lawyer duly informed the authorities of when I would be available, and we proposed January 27 because I already had prior engagements scheduled.”

The conflict between both parties began after the activist, in a series of social media videos, criticised the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, particularly over the quality of the medical emergency response provided to former boxing champion Anthony Joshua following an accident on December 29, 2025.