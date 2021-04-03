I am in marriage to fulfill God’s command- Omotola Jalade

Barely 11 days after celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary, Nollywood multi-talented actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has disclosed that she was still in the marriage not because of total love for the husband but to fulfill God’s commandment to her.

Jalade-Ekeinde added that due to this, whenever a negative thought on the marriage arose, she often knelt down and pray to seek God’s guidance, noting that the mandate from the Supreme Being had been to remain with him.

The actress, in a video posted on his official social media page on Saturday, stressed that in the last 25 years of the marriage, it had not been rosy but what they often ensured was that if there were disagreements, they both discuss and address it amicably.

While disclosing that they both operate an open-door policy, she noted that they do not see the husband and wife status as sacred rather considered each other as partners that needed the opposite person in their journey in life.

Jalade-Ekeinde, who stated that she shared the same value system with the husband, meanwhile advised couples that there was no marriage that lasted like theirs which was often 100 percent perfect, rather it is often filled with ups and downs.

She said: “We are partners alright and I have a journey, I chose to make that journey with you. You have a journey, I chose to make that journey with you. With or without you, I will make my journey. With or without me, he will make his journey.

“So we both understand that I’m with you is not because I have to be with you. I’m with you because I choose to be with you. He’s with me because he chooses to be with me. So we respect each other’s choices, each other’s space, and each other’s wholesomeness. And luckily, we both have the same value system.

“He knows that I’m not with him because I love him all the time. I’m with him because God has given me a mandate to be by his side and vice versa so the time when I see him and I’m not so much in love with him, I report him to God. I’m like “Hey, what’s up now? Are you gonna make it come around?”, the actress added.