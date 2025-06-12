I am happy seeing PDP, LP, others in disarray – Tinubu

As opposition parties continue to struggle with internal strife and public disagreement, President Bola Tinubu has expressed satisfaction over the growing turmoil, saying he is happy to watch his political rivals in disarray.

Tinubu made it clear that he has no intention in offering assistance to struggling opposition, stressing that it is not his duty to help them put their house in order.

According to him, political parties concerned about defection of their members should focus on examining their own internal processes and leadership failure instead of making up imaginary problems.

“Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist.

“For me, I would say try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you do so. It is, indeed, a pleasure to witness you in such disarray,” he said.

Tinubu stated this during his State of the Nation address at a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday, held to commemorate Democracy Day.

While addressing mass defection of rival party members into the ruling All Progressives Congress, he dismissed claims that his administration is pushing Nigeria towards becoming a one-party state.

“To those who ring the alarm that the APC is intent on a one-party state, I offer you a most personal promise. While your alarm may be as a result of your panic, it rings in error.

“At no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state as good for Nigeria. I have never attempted to alter any political party registration with INEC.

“Equally, my friends, we cannot blame anybody seeking to bail out of a sinking ship even without a life jacket,” Tinubu added.