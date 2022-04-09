I am contesting for Mushin II Rep seat to bring more devt.- Oladejo

The Publicity Secretary of Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Seye Oladejo, has officially declared to contest the House of Representatives seat for Mushin 2 Federal Constituency and promised to ensure that residents get quality representation.

Oladejo added that part of the efforts to ensure that the constituency gets better representation was to collaborate with other lawmakers in the Green chamber to make the 37 Local Council Development Areas ( LCDAs) become a fully fledge Local Governments in the state.

While arguing that the constituency deserves better and quality representations, he hinted that other laws that had become obsolete would be examined and presented before the House for further review to conform with current realities.

Oladejo, who had been described by residents of the constituency as the most experienced person for the seat, declared officially for the seat on Saturday, an event that was also attended by a former Commissioner for education in the state, Olayinka Oladunjoye.

According to him, Lagos State particularly Mushin Federal Constituency 2 deserves a better representation tp address some basic challenges affecting developments.

He added that when elected, the welfare of the people would be paramount for him as efforts would be geared towards easing whatever pains Lagosians in the constituency might be confronting.

Oladejo said: “I present myself as a capable, courageous, competent, and tested hand to make Mushin II Federal Constituency greater for all my constituents. And I declare that I, Oluwaseye Olaniran Oladejo shall be a true party man and a true representative of my constituents in the National Assembly.

“My main promise to the people of Mushin II Federal Constituency if given the opportunity to represent them, in the House of Representatives is to provide and guarantee qualitative, discerning, visible, and result-oriented representation for my constituency.

“I will also leverage on the experience of the best hands in Mushin II Federal Constituency to provide the desired representation in every sense of the word to my constituents.

“As a democrat and firm believer in the rule of law, if given the opportunity to represent Mushin II Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, I will collaborate with other colleagues in the National Assembly to review some laws that have remained a clog in Nigeria’s march towards true federalism to engender progress, unity, and fair-play.

“I assure you that if I am elected as a member of the House of Representatives, representing Mushin II Federal Constituency, I am going to be a visible, listening, discerning and active legislator in the Green Chamber.

“I will also contribute my quota to the growth and development of our dear Lagos State and Nigeria. I will do this and many other great things to fulfill my part of the social contract with the people and collaborate with other arms of government to bring unquantifiable benefits to my people”, he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

