I am confident of victory at tribunal- Tinubu

Ahead of September 6th, date for the Presidential election tribunal verdict, President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence that the tribunal would adjudge him winner of the poll conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu said that the mandate he received through the ballot from Nigerians stand and would also be affirmed by the tribunal in their judgement.

The Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed Tinubu’s stance on Monday during an interview on a popular television programme.

Ngelale stressed that the President is confident about the presidential tribunal judgement and does not judges will rule based on facts before the court.

“The Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal has fixed Wednesday, September 6, 2023, for judgment in the petitions challenging the February 25 presidential election.”

“The president believes in the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian judicial system. He believes that they make their judgment based on the facts before them.”

He said, “He believes that the mandate which Nigerians gave to him would stand. This is the position of the president. He will continue to ensure that no matter the outcome of the judgment, he will make sure that our institutions continue to be respected.

“The president is not worried simply because he won the election. We believe that we have presented the best case; we have the evidence on our side; we have the most talented legal team in the country that is working with the best facts. We won across almost all the geopolitical spread with the right numbers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

