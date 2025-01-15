I am committed to strategic agriculture devt.- Cross River Gov.

In its drive to enhance food security and promote agricultural development, the Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has assured residents his administration will introduce policies and programs that could aid the agriculture sector in developing strategically.

The governor, who emphasized the pivotal role of agriculture in the state’s economic agenda, outlined ongoing efforts to strengthen agricultural practices, boost productivity, and attract investments to the sector.

Otu gave the assurance yesterday during a courtesy visit by a joint delegation from the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) and the Republic of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) at the Glass House, Government House, Calabar.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Peter Odey, said: “My administration is deliberately and strategically shaping the agricultural sector through policies. We recognize agriculture as a key driver of food security, youth employment, and economic growth.

“This is why we are committed to building partnerships that enhance capacity and deliver sustainable benefits to our people,” Odey stated.

In his remarks, the team leader and representative of FAO’s Country Representative to Nigeria, Tofiq Braiman, commended the Cross River State Government for its collaborative efforts toward advancing agricultural development and improving livelihoods.

He noted that the FAO, in partnership with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), is working to develop critical agricultural value chains to foster youth employment, empower women, and uplift Cross Riverians.

Braiman further expressed FAO and KOICA’s readiness to collaborate with Cross River State in implementing innovative and strategic agricultural programs, which seek to improve crop production and agricultural practices as well as improve the socioeconomic status of the state’s residents.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Enoh; KOICA team leader, Ki-Hyon Baik, and his team, Commissioner for International Donor Coordination, Dr. Hippolatus Lukpata, Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Patrick Egbede, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Helen Isamo, and the Head of Personal Staff to the Deputy Governor, Dr. Chris Ojikpong, among others.