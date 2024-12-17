I am building on Buhari’s legacy – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu congratulated his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, on his 82nd birthday, pledging to continue building on the infrastructural legacy Buhari established during his tenure.

Tinubu hailed Buhari’s unwavering resolve, describing him as a man of unyielding determination while commending his unshakeable commitment to Nigeria’s unity and progress even after his administration.

The President’s remarks were contained in a statement released by his Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga on Tuesday.

According to the statement, “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to you on your 82nd Birthday. As you celebrate this remarkable milestone in Daura, we reflect on your years of dedicated service and leadership, which have significantly shaped the course of our nation”

“Your steadfast commitment to Nigeria’s advancement and unity inspires many, and your enduring legacy continues to guide our nation’s journey toward prosperity and stability. Your doggedness and resilience in contesting presidential elections in 2003, 2007, and 2011 before winning them in 2015 and 2019 also inspire us never to give up”

“I will continue to build on the infrastructure legacy you bequeathed to our nation as the leader of our country’s first All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. On this special day, may you be surrounded by the love of your family and friends and continue to enjoy good health, happiness, and fulfillment in all your endeavors, now and in the future. Happy Birthday, and thank you for your services to Nigeria. With respect and admiration”.