I am building close relationship with Allah- Naira Marley

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Nigerian Hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley, has disclosed that the month of Ramadan, Muslims fasting month, offered him opportunity to reopen his dusty Quran and get closer to his creator.

Naira Marley, who made a trending video appealing to Islamic faithfuls to adhere strictly to the dictates of the spiritual month, added that his Holy Quran had gathered dust and must be cleaned for him to reopen and read the contents.

The Agege born hip-hop artiste urged his fans to use the holy month of Ramadan to become more spiritual and build a close relationship with almighty Allah in order not to miss the blessings inherent in the month.

In a statement on his official social media handle on Wednesday, he said: “For many of us the Quran has gathered a lot of dust since we picked it up. As Ramadan is here we must blow off the dust and start building a close relationship with the Quran”.