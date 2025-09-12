I am alive, hale and hearty- Nollywood actor

Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has dismissed rumours of his death, assuring fans that he is alive, healthy, and actively pursuing his career.

While responding to a report published by a blog claiming he had died after battling diabetes and undergoing spine surgery, Agu urged his fans to ignore the fast-spreading rumours.

In a video message shared on his official Instagram page, the 69-year-old actor described the death report as fabricated and the handiwork of attention-seeking bloggers.

According to Agu, he would have considered taking legal action if the rumour had been published by a more popular or reputable blog.

“Fans and family, please disregard any rumours about my death, and kindly report the page of the blogger who started spreading them. I am very much alive by God’s grace,” he wrote

“Chief Chiwetalu Agu, okenmiri n’ezoru Oha 1 of Etiti Amokwe, Enugu State is not going to die anytime soon. Instead, I will be the one to bury my enemies. Na who dig pit go fall inside. Na who dig grave go fall inside. I am yet to carry my grandchildren and I must carry them in good health when my children are ready.”

“What baffles me is that in this 21st century, 2025, a lot of people are still gullible to believe such things without confirming whether it is true or not. Fans and families, disregard any rumours or rebuke anyone spreading such diabolical news about me,” he added.

Chiwetalu Agu, born in 1956 in Amokww, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, is a prominent Nigerian Actor know for his unique slangs in films.

His usage of specific language slangs, phrases or clichés in many films has made him uniquely a household name in Nigeria and among Nollywood fans in general.