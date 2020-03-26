I am afraid, need to undergo coronavirus test- Nollywood actress, Tonko Dikeh

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Following an increase in cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has disclosed that her visit and engagement since the outbreak of deadly coronavirus makes her panic.

Dikeh claimed that the thought of the disease has become stressful to her and has affected his lifestyle, leaving her to panic daily.

In a statement on her official social media page on Thursday, the actress, an advocate of beauty surgery, stated that the only solution for her and other celebrities was for them to subject themselves to personally test.

She said: “The thought of coronavirus is so stressful and exhausting, I cannot cough without suspecting myself. It is mentally draining.

“I don’t feel sick but I want to be tested..It’s better I know THAN this suspense movie going on in my head,” the actress added.

Before this, the Nollywood actress had challenged Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) globally to sue her after claiming that 60 percent of men are gay.

The controversial actress argued on Monday that these men, in order to deceive the society engage in a marriage that they never care for.