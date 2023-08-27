I abandon my NYSC over family obligations- Culture minister

Following claims made by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, one-year service to the country, Musawa has faulted the NYSC claims that she contravened the law for accepting ministerial post while still serving the nation.

Musawa, who confirmed still a NYSC member, stated that there was no aspect of law that prevents her or anyone from holding public while completing the mandatory service.

The minister, who reacted to reports circulating in the media that she is a serving member of the NYSC, made this known in a statement she personally signed on Sunday.

The newly inaugurated minister stated that she could not finish the scheme because of family obligations she encountered at the time.

“The last couple of days have witnessed barrage of media attacks and misinformation about me following my appointment and swearing-in as the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I want to, again, thank President Tinubu for finding me worthy and for giving me the opportunity to serve the country I love as one of his Ministers.

“It is true I am currently on the NYSC national service which I began 8 months ago as a matter of duty and devotion to my country, having been unable to complete the scheme since I was first mobilised in 2001. I started the mandatory national service as a Corp member deployed to Akwa-Ibom State (pls confirm state) in 2001 upon the completion of my university education.

“I could not complete the service same year after my redeployment to Kaduna State due to family obligations. Despite this, it has been my personal resolve and commitment that I will always fulfill this national duty whenever I am opportune to do so.

“I applied to NYSC to be mobilised again for national service last year. NYSC graciously mobilised and deployed me to serve in Abuja where I have been serving in the last 8 months before my current appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I will like to state clearly that contrary to wrong insinuations and false assumptions in a section of the mainstream media and social media where false accusations have been made, there is no breach of any law or constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended regarding my current position as a Minister and status as serving Corp member.

“I must be said that there is no law of Nigeria or any part of the our constitution and NYSC Act that states that a serving Corp member can not be appointed by the President of Nigeria or any other appointing authority into political positions.

“Equally, no part of our existing laws and NYSC Act says that a corps member must finish service before he/she can be appointed into political office. There is no legal and constitutional limitations whatsoever. I have not broken any law of Nigeria.”

Recall that the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, has said that Musawa, who is currently doing her one-year youth service is occupying the ministerial position in breach of the NYSC Act.

Megwa confirmed that the minister had been serving for the past eight months in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He explained that it was against the NYSC Act for any corps member to pick up any government appointment until the one-year service was over.

He said Musawa was originally mobilised in 2001 for the youth service to Ebonyi State where she had her orientation programme but later relocated to Kaduna State to continue the programme.

