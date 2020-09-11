Hyundai recalls 180,000 SUVs over faulty brake system

As part of the measures to prevent loss of lives and property in United States, the South Korea carmaker, Hyundai, has concluded plans to recall about 180,000 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) from the country.

Hyundai said that the affected brand was Tucson and that the brand was discovered to have defective anti-lock brake circuit boards which if it malfunctions, could cause a fire that would destroy the vehicle.

To ensure smooth recall, the automaker has directed the users in the country to park outdoors to aid its officials to perfect recall of the brand from 2019 through 2021.