Hyundai launches 2021 Kona petrol version in Nigeria

Stallion Hyundai Motors Nigeria has launched locally assembled petrol-powered Hyundai Kona and a new 2021 Hyundai Grand i10 Sedan into the Nigerian market. The motor company said the launch was a way of providing options to Hyundai Kona Electric Vehicle (EV) customers.

The company had late last year (2021) launched Hyundai Kona Electric (EV) in Lagos and Abuja respectively.

Addressing newsmen during the latest launch held at Hyundai Motors Nigeria showroom, Victoria Island, Lagos, the brand’s Head (Sales and Marketing), Gaurav Vashisht said HMNL launched the Petrol-powered option of Kona for its regular customers.

He said: “Hyundai Kona EV and its Petrol-powered sibling are two different vehicles. While the Kona EV is powered by an electric motor and draws power from its 64 kwh battery, Kona Petrol is powered by the conventional but more advanced internal combustion engine.

“But the shape, size and dimension remain the same. Other similarities, apart from the same name are: infotainment, six airbags, tyre size as well as interior comfort and space.

“Powered by 2.0-litre engine, the 2021Kona Petrol version comes with most of the impressive and award-winning styling, equipment and safety features available in the Kona EV. It is also available at a comfortable price of N12.5million.

The Grand i10 hits target precisely by delivering modern design, spacious interior with advanced connectivity options, superior safety features and economical operation.

By virtue of its extended dimensions, long list of standard features and numerous optional extras, Grand i10, which competes with Toyota Yaris, Suzuki Dzire, Ford Figo and Chevrolet Sail, is a segment buster with the ability to poach buyers from the B-segment.

Grand i10 checks all the boxes— power, economy and comfort, while delivering all the safety expected of a family car. Superb driving dynamics are ensured by the advanced Kappa powertrain and an ultra-rigid body structure that helps enhance suspension, steering and braking performance.

“This is a car that will be popular among the youths as well as attract patronage from banks and other corporate organizations that need portable and rugged vehicle for their day-to-day runs,’’ Gaurav Vashisht pointed out, adding, “though the market is sluggish, because of the pandemic we are optimistic that during the second quarter, the market will bounce back.”