Husband, relatives lay Bolanle to rest amid tears

The remains of slain Lagos-based female pregnant lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, has been laid to rest by her husband, Gbanga, and relatives amid tears in Lagos State.

Bolanle was laid to rest at a cemetery after a church service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Olive Tree Parish, in Ikoyi axis.

The body of the legal practitioner was laid to rest barely 23 days after she was shot by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, during a stop and search in the Ajah area of the state.

Aside from the family, lawyers and several dignitaries including the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Ibrahim Obanikoro, attended the funeral service held for her.

Colleagues to the deceased were led by the chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Lagos Branch, Ikechukwu Uwanna, who described Bolanle’s death as a great loss to the legal profession.

Uwanna said: “Once again, we’ve lost a member, a very, very active member of our branch. A colleague and we only pray that her soul finds rest and that the family will be consoled by the Almighty,”

