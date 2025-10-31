Husband kills wife over kuli-kuli in Kano

Idris Kurma, a resident of Goda community in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano, has been accused of killing his wife during a domestic disagreement.

Kurma allegedly strangled his wife, Aisha, to death following a heated argument after the young woman refused to prepare groundnut cake, locally known as kuli-kuli.

According to residents, Aisha was found lifeless inside their home after neighbours rushed in to intervene during the commotion.

Witnesses added that Kurma, who appeared visibly shaken after the incident, was arrested at the scene by police officers following a distress call placed by neighbours.

“It’s painful to see a young woman lose her life over something as trivial as food preparation. This shows how easily domestic issues can turn deadly,” said a resident.

“We can’t continue to watch families destroy themselves over anger and pride. Every life matters, and people must learn to resolve conflicts peacefully,” added a women’s rights activist in the state.

Following his arrest, Kurma was charged with culpable homicide under Section 221 of the Penal Code and arraigned before Justice Musa Dahiru of the Kano State High Court sitting on Miller Road.

During proceedings on Friday, the prosecution, led by Lamido Dinki, told the court that the accused intentionally caused his wife’s death and requested time for witnesses to testify.

However, the defence counsel, Ibrahim Adakawa, objected and pleaded for complete case details to enable adequate preparation.

Justice Dahiru granted the applications and ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional facility until December 12, 2025, when the hearing will resume.