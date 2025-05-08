Husband kills wife during dispute in Akwa Ibom

A tragic incident has rocked the Qua River Quarters area of Eket, Akwa Ibom State, after a domestic altercation between a couple ended in bloodshed, leaving the woman dead and the man critically injured.

The female victim, identified as Ruth Ngozi Sunday was pronounced dead at the hospital, while her boyfriend—whose identity is yet to be confirmed—was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is currently receiving medical attention.

According to a statement issued by the Akwa Ibom Police Command yesterday, on arrival of its team at the scene after the clash occurred about 10:15 AM on Tuesday, the couple were seen lying in a pool of blood inside their residence.

Sources said that the couple was involved in a violent altercation that escalated into both of them attacking each other with kitchen knives that have been recovered from the scene.

“Efforts are ongoing to trace the relatives of the male victim, while the family of the deceased has been contacted,” said DSP Timfon John, the Police Public Relations Officer, in an official release.

The motive behind the fatal confrontation remains unclear, and the Command has assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Eket community, raising renewed concerns about the rise in domestic violence and cohabitation-related disputes in the state.