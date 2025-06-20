25.4 C
Husband drags wife before court over attempt murder in Abuja

Paul Okafor, a distressed family man, has dragged his wife, Ifeoma, before a Senior Magistrate’s Court in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), accusing her of attempting to murder him during a domestic altercation over money.

Ifeoma faced charges bordering on criminal intimidation, threat to life, property damage, and mischief following a complaint filed by her husband.

During proceedings, prosecutor Abdulahi Tanko told the court that the complainant reported the matter to the police on June 6, stating that on June 1, Ifeoma had knocked on his door and, when he opened it, she was wielding a knife.

“She threatened to kill him and also threatened to stab herself due to a misunderstanding between them over money,” Tanko alleged.

He further stated that the defendant damaged one of the window louvres, although the cost of the damage has not yet been assessed. He noted that the alleged actions violate Sections 396 and 326 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations levelled against her before the court on Friday.

Presiding over the case, Senior Magistrate Munir Sani granted Ifeoma bail in the sum of ₦500,000 and requested two sureties.

One of the sureties, according to Sani, must be a relative of the defendant residing within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate also directed that the first surety must present either a valid National Identity Card or a driver’s licence, while the second must provide a bank statement showing funds equivalent to the bail amount.

The case was subsequently adjourned to July 16, giving both parties time to prepare for the next phase of the trial.

