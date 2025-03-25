Hunter shots self during hunting exercise in Ogun

A hunting expedition turned fatal in the Ajinawo area of Yewa North Local Government, Ogun State, when a hunter, Taiwo Bolugbe accidentally shot himself with his Dane gun near the Dangote Cement Company in Ibese.

As gathered, Bolugbe’s firearm discharged unintentionally during the hunting process, striking him in the neck and lower jaw.

Despite desperate attempts by his fellow hunters to save him, Bolugbe succumbed to his injuries at the scene on Sunday.

In response to the incident, the Ogun Police Command arrested five fellow hunters who were reportedly with the victim at the time of the accident.

According to a statement issued by the Ogun Police Command on Tuesday, the incident was reported to authorities around 4:30pm on March 23.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, highlighted the preventable nature of the tragedy. She stated, “The Command warns hunters to handle firearms with care during hunting to avoid devastating accidents.”

She further called on the public to remain cautious with firearms to avert similar incidents in the future.

Odutola stated that the identities of the five arrested hunters have not been released, and they remain in custody as the investigation progresses.

She further disclosed that the police are working to piece together the events leading to Bolugbe’s death, emphasizing the risks associated with firearm use during group hunting activities and that the case has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a detailed inquiry.

The spokesperson stated, “The five hunters are in police custody of State Criminal investigation Department, the designated IPO and team,will conduct further investigation and all their statements will be reviewed , if found culpable they will be charged to court for prosecution.”