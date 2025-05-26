Hunter kills police officer during patrol in Adamawa

Tragedy has struck in Adamawa State after a stray bullet from a trigger-happy hunter’s gun killed a police inspector, Musa Kampani, during a routine patrol operation on a major highway in the state.

The tragic incident was said to have occurred after a police officer attached to a patrol team intercepted a man in possession of Dane gun inside a tricycle.

After interrogation, the suspected hunter could not present any form of identification or permit for the weapon in his possession.

During interrogation, members of the local hunters and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) arrived the scene, and rather than address the issue, however, began shooting sporadically in the air, scaring many residents around the scene and adjourning communities.

As the act which was described as a form of celebration, Inspector Kampani was struck by a stray bullet around 11 AM along the Song–Gombi Road in Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

An eyewitness narrated yesterday that although the police inspector was immediately taken to Cottage Hospital in Song, doctors attached to the facility declared the law enforcement officer dead on arrival.

Upon his death, the inspector’s body was deposited at the hospital morgue, where an autopsy is expected to be carried out to ascertain other details surrounding his death.

Meanwhile, in response to the incident, authorities have detained the JTF commander in the area, Adamu Zubairu, while efforts are underway to apprehend other members believed to be involved.

Furthermore, the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has opened a comprehensive investigation to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.