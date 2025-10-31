Hunter kills Borno taskforce after false robbery alarm

A member of the Hunters Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Gamboru, Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, has been taken into police custody after he accidentally shot and killed a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The 28-year-old hunter, Shemi Babagana, reportedly fired his pump-action gun, striking 26-year-old Modu Sherehu, whom he mistook for an armed robber, only to realize moments later that the victim was a fellow security operative.

The incident, according to a source, occurred near the Gamboru Motor Park in Borno State around 2:00 a.m. during a midnight patrol.

As learnt, Babagana was arrested at the scene by state police officers, who also recovered the weapon used in the incident.

“The scene was visited and photographed. The victim was taken to the Primary Health Care Centre in Gamboru for treatment but was confirmed dead on arrival by the medical officer,” said security analyst Zagagola Makama, who disclosed the incident on Friday.

“The suspect has been taken into custody, and his firearm has been secured as evidence,” he added.

“The case file, along with the suspect and the weapon, has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Maiduguri for a thorough investigation.”

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased were later released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Community leaders in Gamboru have since called for better coordination and communication among local vigilante units to prevent similar incidents, stressing that “mistaken identity should never cost the life of those risking everything to protect others.”