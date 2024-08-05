Hunger protesters hijack Armour vehicle in Kaduna

The ongoing demonstration against the Federal Government’s economic policies and programs has taken a new twist in Kaduna metropolis after the protesters hijacked security vehicles, Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) and forced the security officers to drive them around the state.

The protesters, who defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, swarm around the security vehicle as it moves around the metropolis.

Even the presence of soldiers and others security officers on Monday couldn’t deter the angry protesters who were chanting different songs to express their displeasure over the President Bola Tinubu administration policies and programs.

MORE DETAILS SOON