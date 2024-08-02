Hunger protesters defy curfew, return to Jigawa metropolis

In a total defiance to the Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi’s 24-hour curfew, protesters against economic hardship trooped to streets to continue their demonstration to express their displeasure over President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government economic policies and programme.

As gathered, security agencies had a difficult time dealing with the protesters, especially around the Zai area of the city, after they insisted that the curfew declared by the governor was for the elite class in the state.

In a video obtained by the Guild on Friday, residents were seen attacking policemen deployed to enforce curfew and insisted that road blocks would be mounted as they press home their demand for better economic policies and programmes in the country.

In retaliation, the policemen were said to have shot teargas canisters at the demonstrators to disperse them after they had thrown several stones at them.

“They have refused to retreat despite the teargas thrown at them by the security personnel,” a resident who pleaded anonymity said.

It was further gathered that at Shuwarin, in the outskirts of Dutse, youths regrouped and continued with the demonstration for the second day.

It was learnt that some of the protesters were attempting to get into the main parts of the state capital but were being restricted by security operatives.

In Gumel town, the situation was relatively calm as security operatives blocked all major roads to prevent the protesters from regrouping, to ensure they adhered to the curfew directives.

Earlier, in a bid to prevent further violence in the state, the governor imposed a 24-hour curfew, warning against violation.

Namadi, who announced the curfew in a media broadcast, described the violence that trailed the demonstration across the state as very unfortunate.

“The peaceful demonstration turning violent, characterized by destruction and looting, is totally unacceptable and contrary to our culture. Therefore, we will not allow it to continue unabated.

“To ensure the return of peace and stability, we are imposing a 24-hour curfew. However, for today, Friday, the curfew will be relaxed between 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM to allow people to attend Friday prayers at the mosque,” he added.

The governor assured that the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action to safeguard the lives and properties of the people against miscreants and hoodlums across the state.