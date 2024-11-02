Hunger protesters collapse inside court deliberate, scripted — Police

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has described the fainting of some minor suspects arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday for their participation in the August 2024 End Bad Governance protest as “deliberate and scripted”.

The police’s reaction comes after some suspects brought in for arraignment fainted before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

The suspects, 75 in number between the ages of 12 and 15, were charged with ten counts of terrorism, an attempt to overthrow the government, and alleged mutiny over their participation in the nationwide protest.

They were allegedly arrested on August 3rd and have since been in detention of the police.

However, while reacting yesterday to the widespread criticism that greeted their arraignment, the police’s statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumiyowa Adejobi, for the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the “unexpected incident in court saw six of the suspects suddenly rush out and faint, drawing media attention in a deliberate and scripted manner to draw negative attention.”

“The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has recently arraigned 76 individuals in court on charges including terrorism, arson, and treasonable felony.

“These serious allegations encompass offences such as the destruction of public property and threats to national security.

“In managing the detention and arraignment of these suspects, the NPF has rigorously adhered to legal provisions to ensure fairness and accountability under the rule of law. The suspects were initially presented in court, where they were formally charged, and a remand order was issued by the court.

“Throughout this process, the Police have worked to balance justice with compassion, ensuring that each suspect’s basic rights and privileges are respected, including access to medical care and other necessary provisions.

“Today, an unexpected incident in court saw six of the suspects suddenly rush out and faint, drawing media attention in a deliberate and scripted manner to draw negative attention. Medical aid was promptly provided to these individuals, demonstrating the Police Force’s commitment to the welfare of those in its custody, irrespective of the allegations they face.

“While committed to upholding justice, the Nigeria Police Force remains sensitive to the rights of all individuals, including young persons.

“Under Nigerian law, individuals who have reached the age of criminal responsibility are answerable for their actions, regardless of their age. This principle aligns with global practices, where accountability is upheld for young individuals who commit serious offences.

“As seen in other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, age does not exempt individuals from facing legal consequences. However, each case is approached with empathy and in accordance with human rights standards.

“The NPF acknowledges public interest in this case and assures the public that our officers will maintain professionalism throughout the legal process. The public is encouraged to view this case without undue bias, as the Force remains focused on a transparent pursuit of justice.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to aligning with best practices, upholding both the rule of law and respect for human dignity,” the NPF statement said.