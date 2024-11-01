32.6 C
Lagos
Friday, November 1, 2024
spot_img
National

Hunger protester collapses during court proceedings in Abuja

0
15

A minor involved in a recent hunger protest against government policies fainted during a court appearance in a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The 75 suspects between the age range of 12 to 15 were brought before Justice Obiora Egwuatu, by the Nigeria Police Force for arraignment over their participation in the national protest to overthrow the ruling government.

The minors face 10 counts of terrorism charges and alleged mutiny over the demonstration which took place some months ago.

Recall that these suspects were apprehended on August 3rd, and since then have been under police custody.

Previous article
Olukoyede’s timing: Is corruption still fighting back?
Next article
Police to arraign VeryDarkMan after using uniform unlawfully

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.