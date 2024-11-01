Hunger protester collapses during court proceedings in Abuja

A minor involved in a recent hunger protest against government policies fainted during a court appearance in a Federal High Court in Abuja.



The 75 suspects between the age range of 12 to 15 were brought before Justice Obiora Egwuatu, by the Nigeria Police Force for arraignment over their participation in the national protest to overthrow the ruling government.



The minors face 10 counts of terrorism charges and alleged mutiny over the demonstration which took place some months ago.



Recall that these suspects were apprehended on August 3rd, and since then have been under police custody.