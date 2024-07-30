Hunger protest sponsors relocating families abroad-Tinubu

Ahead of the August 1st nationwide protest, President Bola Tinubu has cautioned parents against releasing their children to join the demonstration, saying the sponsors have relocated their families abroad to avoid participating in the proposed violent protest in the country.

Tinubu added that the sponsors were aggrieved politicians who lost during the 2023 general election and have vowed to bring down the government with different strategies.

Meanwhile, the president did not any politician name but sources alleged that he was throwing jabs at the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and others who backed the demonstration.

The President, who stated this on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council in Owerri, Imo State capital, noted that part of the strategy is the violent protest they have decided to sponsor.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, he noted that the politicians sponsoring the protest were against the rotational president agreement.

Tinubu said: “In every society, we have aggrieved members whose concerns were not on rational issues but their claim is just why not me in that position?

“I remember that in February 1999, governorship candidates on Peoples Democratic Party’s platform met with leaders of the party and the discussion was on power shift. At that time, there was volatility across the country and the belief was that the North had held on to power for many years. And they wanted us to support the idea of a power shift. Initially, we rejected it but these leaders insisted and it was resolved. This was how Chief Olusegun Obasanjo became the president. So that is why I am concerned that those present at that meeting now want to be president through all means. It bothers one. That is not patriotism. After Buhari’s eight years, the baton must go to the south”.

On the council inauguration, the President said: “President Bola Tinubu is very supportive of what is going on here today. The President has a tremendous respect for this wonderful institution. You are the custodians of our culture.

“You are refined. Every one of us respects you. Nobody can do it without the support of the traditional rulers. Nigeria is a great country, rich in diversity culturally and intellectually. With traditional rulers like you, Nigeria will move forward.”

Earlier in his remark, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who was the host, urged members of the council to meet with their Northern counterparts to unite Nigeria.

He said, “It is on that score that I invite you to support the current Federal Government led by our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is not a call for blind support. It is because I know, like most of you do, that he is working very hard to put Nigeria on the journey of irreversible economic growth and development.

“For example, the recent move by his government to strengthen the local governments is intended to bring governance closer to the people. As a visionary leader, I foresee a greater involvement of traditional leaders in governance in the near future.

“As we know, his economic reforms have brought about temporary hardships in the country. But it is like the pangs of labour that disappear as soon as the child is born. Without these reforms, Nigeria would have since gone under. But with these reforms, our economic recovery is in sight.

“Already, some foreign loans are being repaid while our external reserve is increasing. President Tinubu has indeed taken deliberate actions that would bring back the economic boom. We just need to be patient.

“Again, as you would have observed, the battle has been taken to the doorsteps of the bandits and criminals. The security situation is not as severe as it was a year ago. We have not gotten to where we ought to be, but there are obvious improvements towards our target. I am assured that with your support and cooperation, our president will surely take us to that destination.”

Also speaking at the event, The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, said, “This event marks the beginning of a unification of a new body to uphold our heritage. We are all one. It is going to strengthen the bond. It is a historic event. The inauguration of this body will enable them to perform more advisory roles in the development of this country. We appreciate Governor Hope Uzodimma for initiating and coordinating this event for the good of our zone.”

The Oni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, emerged as the Chairman of the council, while the co-chairmen were Obi of Obinugwu, Cletus Illomuanya and King Jaja of Opopo, Dandeson Jaja with Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi 1, Dein of Agbor emerging as the secretary.

In his remarks, he said, “We appreciate the governor for his focus, towards looking to unite the Southern protectorate of the country. It started since you were a Senator to see how the Southern region can unite and today, Governor Hope Uzodimma’s vision has been achieved.”