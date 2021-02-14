Huawei pledges to promote globalization ideals

Chinese Telecommunication giant, Huawei has promised to project the ideals of globalization. Huawei’s CEO Ren Zhengfei said the company will stick to a globalization strategy despite external pressure. He called on the new United States of America (US) administration to come up with more open policies that are in the interests of US companies and the US economy as a whole.

These are the first public remarks the founder of Huawei has made since the change of the US administration. Ren was speaking during a press briefing in Taiyuan, the capital city of China’s northern Shanxi province, after launching the Intelligent Mining Innovation Lab.

“Trade benefits both sides. Allowing US companies to supply goods to Chinese customers is conducive to their own financial performance. If Huawei’s production capacity expands, US companies could us sell more.

It’s a win-win situation. I believe the new administration will weigh these interests as they consider their policies,” said Ren.

Ren stated that Huawei creates value to the whole ecosystem and wider economy. He cited the example that Huawei has built 5G networks in many cities in Europe, Asia and Middle East, and its networks in Europe top global network performance tests, benefiting all the users on those networks.

“The fact high-end users can use the iPhone 12 to its fullest effect on our 5G networks in Europe is a testament to the quality of our networks,” said Ren.

“As humanity keeps making progress, no company can develop a globalized industry alone. It requires concerted efforts around the world,” Ren added.

The US government has been campaigning against Huawei in the past two years alleging Huawei’s equipment could be used to spy on Americans, without presenting any evidence. Huawei has repeatedly denied the claims, and few other countries have given in to US pressure, with most focusing on ensuring all vendors meet technical standards to security.

Ren said he is now even more confident about Huawei’s survival than he was. “We have found new and more ways to overcome our challenges. Oursales revenue and profits in 2020 were higher than the previousyears,” Ren said. “We’ll continue serving our customers well by creating more value for

them. We want them to have lasting faith in us, and we hope that they won’t sway because of political pressure,” concluded Ren.