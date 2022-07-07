IGP beefs up security, deploys anti-crime strategies ahead Eid celebrations

Ahead of the the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba, has beefed up security and deployed anti-crime strategies as parts of its continued efforts to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebration across the country.

Baba said that the deployment of strategies was necessitated by the need to ensure that Muslim faithfuls and other Nigerians are safe as they go out to celebrate with families and friends.

The IGP charged Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Tactical Commanders in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to prevent any untoward situation in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR) throughout the Eid-el-Kabir season and beyond.

In a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, the IGP directed that supervisory AIGs and their respective CPs should ensure adequate deployment of officers and assets to prevent the occurrence of crimes and criminality.

The Police Boss charged officers to engage in critical assessment of threat prone areas, thorough stop and search, raids on black spots and other anti-crime strategies capable of sustaining peace and public safety in Nigeria.

Baba warned that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens, and discharge their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.

He urged the Muslim Faithful in the country on the occasion of the year 2022 Eid-el-Kabir celebration to celebrate the beauty of the Eid-el-Kabir while remaining security conscious.

The IGP further urged them to report all suspicious individuals, movements, or activities to the police for prompt intervention and that they should cooperate with operatives of the Police and other security agencies deployed on duty at strategic places for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

