FCT discharges seven coronavirus patients

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has discharged seven recovered coronavirus patients in the state, following consecutively negative test results being received for the viral infection.

It explained that the former coronavirus victims had been certified healthy and had thus been released by the nation’s capital health care providers.

The FCT Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on covid-19 (FCTA) made disclosure through an online situation report released on Tuesday, confriming successful discharge of the recovered patients.

More details soon.