How young entrepreneur provide free healthcare to 38,000 Epe pregnant women, others

It is often said that caring people, help others not because they expect a reward but for them, it is natural to show kindness. Such is the story of a young entrepreneur, Mojeed Olatunbosun Bakare, popularly called BOSMAN, who has taken it upon himself to provide free healthcare for his people in Epe Constituency, in order to ensure they get better services within their jurisdiction.

Not minding that he is a young man and the financial implication his decision may attract, Bakare, with little assistance from friends, provides free medical services and in 2021, over 38,000 pregnant women, the aged, and children across Epe Local Government including the two Local Council Development Area (LCDAs) benefited from the exercise.

With an understanding that it was estimated that over 70 percent of Nigerians pay health bills from their little incomes, thereby making it difficult for many to access healthcare, Bakare, in the last four years, had been funding health missions through his Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Aspiring Generation Foundation (AGF).

Through this NGO, this young entrepreneur has been funding the treatment of thousands of people across the constituency, providing healthcare to people who would not want to have anything to do with the hospital as well as taking the financial burden of getting healthcare away from residents that could not afford to approach a medical consultant for their ailment.

The measures were believed to also provide solutions to challenges that had resulted in the World Health Organisation (WHO) putting Nigeria’s life expectancy rate at partly above 55 years and the lifetime risk of a woman in the country dying during pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum or post-abortion is one in 22, in contrast to the lifetime risk in developed countries estimated at one in 4900.

Also with this understanding, the founder of the group believed that improving the overall quality of healthcare was crucial to addressing the high maternal deaths and improving life expectancy across the country.

Explaining how the organisation was able to provide services for over 38,000 people last year as well as in previous years, Bakare hinted that the number were those treated during the mission programmes that were held in 19 key locations.

According to him, the locations were picked in accordance with their proximity to the people, and at each of the locations, at least 2,000 Lagosians had the opportunity of getting medical services from doctors free.

Aside from that services were rendered freely, each of the 38,000 people that had an encounter with the medical experts, hired to provide the care, were able to go home with drugs that could address their challenges.

Bosman said: “We started the medical outreach in 2017 and this is what we have been doing, aside from the education, in the last four editions. And we are not interested in backing down. in fact, preparation for this year, 2022, has started and we are ready to do it, even more than the successes we recorded last year.

“The old people majorly inspire us but not just them; also the young ones, the children, and the pregnant women all inspired me. And the look on the children realizing someone was coming to give them helping hands made them very happy. They said there was no need to go to the hospital because they give them a free and complete medical check-up including for malaria, HIV, blood pressure, and others, so they were so happy because they understood the cost if it was to be in the hospital.

“A lot of people have benefited from this. The last one we did was for three weeks which was done across the three local governments at 19 locations and in each location, we recorded over 2,000 people who came for the treatment.

“We didn’t just check their health, we also gave them free medications too. But some which we discovered were too critical were referred to the hospital for further treatment. And the last one we did, we partnered with a General hospital, so anyone with a critical condition was referred to them for proper checkups and other diagnoses.

“This has been like this for five years. We give the old people medications like body pain and calcium for strong bones, the young ones we give them multivitamins, the pregnant women we give them malaria medication, all depending on what we discover in them.

“Taking care of pregnant women, to the best of my knowledge and because we hire doctors, what we give them are malaria check which is paramount as well as HIV test to ensure that the mother and baby are safe”.

The young entrepreneur, who disclosed this during an interview with newsmen, said that the healthcare services being rendered have exposed him to where and what Nigerians were lacking as regards what could be done to ensure they become healthy always.

BOSMAN noted that all that was needed to ensure the health sector becomes the best was not just the infrastructure but policies that would ensure that the people get the desired treatment, even when they do not have the funds, and payment could be made later.

“What I suggest to be done to improve health care system is that: first, our people need orientation about health care system because you can’t impose it on those that are ignorant; so we need to let them know how important their health is and why the should go for medical check-ups, so by this means we can better understanding and introduce the type of medical care services needed, in terms of the insurance.

“This is because some hospitals reject patience due to lack of payment of medical bills, so the doctors don’t really take care of them, so once they have insurance with us, that gap will not be much. So, funding and orientation are the major problems to improve our health care system.

“In Epe, though, I have done a lot there I wouldn’t say it is enough but I will suggest that we should have the spirit of maintaining what we have, because if we are able to maintain and sustain the equipment in our medical facilities. It will serve us better.

“Also, to tackle the funding issue personally, I will work with Social health workers, and there will be a section whereby some social workers will be, and those who are unable to fund their medical bills will be referred to them, the patient will be asked questions about his household and income.

“This is where the government body will come in, to support with funds, even when the patients don’t have the money, based on facts provided by the questions, so this funding won’t stop their medical treatment.

The founder stated that many healthcare facilities had contacted his NGO to assist in the payment for some patients’ medical treatment.

