How witness absence stalls Super TV boss murder’s trial

The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the suspected murderer of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, has failed to continue before a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafa Balewa Square (TBS) in the Lagos Island area of the state after the witness became tired and could not appear before the court.

As gathered, the witness, who was the fourth to be called by the prosecutor, was expected to testify against Chidinma, an undergraduate student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and narrate how Ataga was possibly killed and other details.

On Monday at the resumed hearing, the case was stalled after the prosecuting counsel, Yusuf Sule, asked the court, presided over by Justice Yetunde Adesanya, to adjourn the trial till Tuesday, November 30th.

Sule told the trial judge, Adesanya, that the witness they were calling was not really composed to stand before the court after arriving the state from Asaba, Delta State, a few hours before the time allotted for the case resumption

READ ALSO: Court remands Chidinma, other over Super TV boss murder

: Just In: Chidinma denies killing super TV boss, narrates hidden sides

After the prosecuting counsel made the request, Chidinma’s counsel, Onwuka Egwu, did not object to the application of the prosecution.

But counsel to the second defendant, Babatunde Busari, said though he was not opposing the application, that the prosecution should have called other witnesses already listed.

On his part, the counsel to the third defendant in the case, O.A. Ogunsanya, told the court that they would oblige the prosecution’s adjournment in the interest of justice.

Consequently, Justice Adesanya, at the instance of the prosecution, granted the oral application for adjournment and adjourned the case until November 30 for the continuation of the trial.

Ataga, 53, was found dead with multiple stabs on June 16 at a short-let apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with his lover, Chidinma.

Chidinma was consequently arrested about a week later in her father’s house in Yaba and paraded at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja.

The Super TV late owner’s remain was buried on July 30 in a low-key ceremony attended by his family members, including his wife, and friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

