How Wike faction took over PDP secretariat after Damagum’s suspension

The leadership crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reached a breaking point as a faction loyal to former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, forcefully took control of the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, following the suspension of Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

The dramatic takeover occurred hours after the faction led by National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, announced Damagum’s suspension, accusing him and several members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of anti-party activities and abuse of office.

Supporters of the Wike-aligned faction stormed the secretariat in the morning, chanting solidarity songs and demanding Damagum’s removal. They carried placards bearing inscriptions such as “PDP is not for sale” and “Damagum must go.”

Security operatives swiftly moved in to prevent violence as the protesters blocked entrances and attempted to force entry into the complex.

By mid-morning on Monday, Abdulrahman had declared himself Acting National Chairman, saying his emergence was aimed at restoring sanity and discipline within the opposition party.

“The PDP must be rescued from internal hijack and manipulation,” he said, vowing to reposition the party for unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

Shortly after his declaration, heavily armed security personnel sealed off both the PDP National Secretariat and the Legacy House the party’s convention office reportedly on orders “from above.”

Staff were directed to vacate the premises as the rival factions continued to lay claim to the party’s leadership.

The Damagum-led NWC had earlier suspended National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, for alleged anti-party activities.

The counter-suspension of Damagum by the Wike-backed faction has, however, plunged the party into deeper confusion, widening divisions among its top hierarchy.

Insiders say the latest move by the Wike faction is part of a broader strategy to assert control over the PDP’s structures ahead of the next general elections.

The party has been battling internal disputes over leadership legitimacy, constitutional interpretation, and the management of its national convention which was recently halted by a court order citing irregularities.

Political observers describe the situation as a full-blown struggle for dominance between forces loyal to Wike and those aligned with Damagum.

“What we are witnessing is not just a protest, but a calculated power play for the heart of the PDP,” one analyst said.

As of press time, the whereabouts of Damagum and his loyalists remained unclear, while the PDP national leadership had yet to issue a unified statement on the takeover. Security operatives continue to maintain a strong presence around Wadata Plaza to prevent further escalation.