How UAE-based Nigerian businessman died during prayer session in Lagos

A United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kayode Badru, has been reported to have died after suffering burns from a fire that gutted his cloth during a deliverance session at a Celestial Church of Christ in Lagos State.
As gathered, the deceased businessman was at the white garment church for a victory prayer session when his cloth, already soaked with a petrochemical-made perfume, was touched and efforts to put out the fire proved abortive.
Efforts to get the Nigerian Police’s response over the act proved abortive.