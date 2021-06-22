How two die, fire wreck 13 vehicles during tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

No fewer than two people were confirmed to have died and 10 vehicles destroyed by inferno after a fuel tanker exploded around a trailer park at Ogere, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the Tuesday morning fire incident started around 6.20 am immediately after the tanker exploded at the Romona trailer park in the Ogere area of Ogun State

Confirming the incident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, said that six tankers, five trucks and two cars were destroyed in a tanker explosion on the highway.

On her part, Ogun state Deputy Governor, Eng. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who led a government delegation to the scene while conveying the government symphaties to families of those who lost loved ones and property, expressed sadness over the loss.

She said that following briefing by the relevant agencies that responded to the emergency, there have been two casualties from the inferno, which also caused serious gridlock on the road.

According to her, 13 vehicles were involved in the accident which occurred when a fuel laden tanker collided with another vehicle and burst into flames.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), has advised motorists plying the road to use alternative routes.

TRACE spokesman, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi explained that the tanker which was laden with fuel suddenly burst into flames affecting other vehicles.

“Vehicles moving inbound Lagos should go through Saapade-Ode/Remo-Iperu-Sagamu to relink Lagos-Ibadan expressway. In addition, vehicles moving inbound Ibadan should also go through Sagamu-Iperu-Ode/Remo-Saapade to relink Lagos-Ibadan expressway,’’ Akinbiyi said.

