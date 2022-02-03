How truck crush six Abia traders to death

For dozens of traders that converged at Waterside River area of Ogbor Hill, Aba, the Abia State capital on Thursday, their dream had been to source for their daily needs but the hopes were cut short after an articulated truck lost control, rammed into the market, and killed no fewer than six traders.

Aside from the deceased, scores of traders sustained varying degrees of injuries, and goods worth millions of Naira including a commercial tricycle, were reported to have been destroyed when the truck experienced brake failure and fell on traders in the busy market.

Following the tragedy that had thrown the entire state into mourning, the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has ordered that the traders in the affected market should relocate to Good morning Market, Aba, for those currently in Ahia Udele and New Omuma Uzor Abattoir in Ukwa West, after shutting down the affected market indefinitely.

Sources said that the driver of the truck had to maneuver the vehicle into a path at the market as the number of casualties would have been higher if the truck had continued on the road after it experienced brake failure.

”The truck was conveying a container coming from East street, with the way the driver was speeding, we suspected that it lost its brakes. Within seconds, the truck rammed into the market, killing Keke riders and other people at the market, more people would have been killed because this is a busy area, but we thank God,” he added.

In a bid to prevent future accidents, the governor has disclosed that these two markets including the affected trading space, would be relocated to a better area that would assist to protect lives and property.

Through a statement by the Commissioner for Trade & Investment, John Kalu, the governor directed the Ministry of Homeland Security to work with relevant security agencies and ensure strict compliance with the directives.

Part of the statement reads: “While we mourn with those who lost loved ones in the unfortunate incident which occurred earlier today, it is important to state that the Ministry of Trade and Investment had long commenced processes to relocate the markets in line with public health advice received from the Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies. This gave rise to the acceleration of processes for the completion of the new abattoir which should be ready later this month.

“The ministry wishes to appeal to those concerned to ensure full compliance with the directive to relocate without delay while we assure them that the ministry will do everything possible to ensure that they are properly settled to continue doing their businesses within a safer and healthier environment”.

