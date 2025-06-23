How three football fans die in Algeria stadium collapse

Three football fans have been confirmed dead by medical officials after a stadium barrier collapsed during celebrations of Mouloudia Club d’Alger’s ninth league title win over NC Magra in Algeria.

Aside from the deceased, 81 other spectators were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries during the barrier collapse.

An earlier toll was one dead and 50 injured but two fans subsequently died from their injuries following the incident at the Stade Olympique du 5 Juillet 1962.

According to report published by the Algerian Ministry of Health, the victims were among a crowd that had surged toward the railings as excitement peaked after the final whistle.

Further reports indicated that a section of the security barrier on the upper tier gave way, leaving jubilant supporters with no protection as they plunged to the stands below.

“More than 70 people have been treated in hospitals, but three sadly passed away,” the health ministry confirmed.

“The Beni Messous University Hospital received 38 injured people, while three deaths were recorded.

“Ben Aknoun Hospital also received 27 injured people, while Bab El Oued Hospital received 16,” The Algerian Ministry added.

While the trophy presentation was postponed due to the incident, several MC Alger players and staff were reportedly seen visiting hospitals to donate blood for the injured.

In response to the tragedy, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered a full investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Meanwhile, Algeria’s Health Ministry stressed the urgent need for infrastructure and safety reforms. Beyond the fatalities, the stadium disaster has reignited concerns about structural integrity and crowd control at sports facilities across the country.