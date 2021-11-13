How student beats varsity female lecturer to coma in Kwara

The Nigerian Police has arrested and detained 400 level student University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara State after he allegedly beat a female lecturer to coma over an argument on the compulsory Students Industrial Work Scheme (SIWES) he was expected to have undergone.

As gathered, trouble started between the two when the lecturer, identified as Mrs. Zakariyyah, who was assigned to supervise his project allegedly observed that the student, one Captain Walz, did not participate in any SIWES.

It was learnt that the lecturer, when approached by the student, turned down the request that the exercise is recorded for him since the internship was not performed as stipulated by the school.

Angered by the lecturer’s decision, eyewitnesses narrated that the student, allegedly entered the lecturer’s office and started banging her table, moved closer to her, and began to slap her.

The Guild gathered that the lecturer tried to escape but the students did not allow her to leave, rather kept assaulting the lecturer within her office.

After several minutes, the lecturer rushed out and ran into an office but Captain Walz broke the window and started punching her to express his dissatisfaction with the lecturer’s stance.

According to eyewitnesses, In an attempt to escape, the lecturer fell down, sustained a head cut, and was strangled by the student till she fell into a coma while the perpetrator was arrested by the security personnel of the university and handed over to the Police.

As learnt, the attack on the lecturer angered the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, and has described it as sad and unfortunate, assuring the victim that justice would be done on the matter.

The vice Chancellor, meanwhile, jas ordered proper care of the victim, saying the medical bill would be offset by the institution, just as he reiterated his commitment to the welfare of all staff and law-abiding students of the institution.

Further speaking on the attack, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the institution, Kunle Akogun, said that the victim was already stable but do not want to rush her return.

He said: “a visit by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sulyman Abdulkareem, in the company of the Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Prof. Oladiji, the Director, University Health Services, Dr Odunola and a few other staff to the victim and her family, this morning, Saturday, confirmed that.”

