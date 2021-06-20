How stray-bullet kill student during smugglers, border patrol team face-off in Lagos

Aladeotan further narrated that after several minutes of search, the JBPT personnel impounded some motorcycles found within the community which resulted in a confrontation between the officials and the motorcycle owners, who were demanding their unconditional release.
It was learnt that the motorcycles, which appeared to be owned by smugglers considering how they were remodelled, were picked by the operatives to identify suspected smugglers within the community.
The Guild gathered that efforts by residents to get the deceased student to a hospital proved abortive as he breathes his last few meters after been taken away from the spot where he fell to hospital.
Residents narrated that the community became more tensed after news filtered in that the student had died and that the security operatives have withheld his corpse.
Residents noted that actions of the security operatives further angered dozens of youths that went ahead to confront the operatives with a threat to retaliate and that they release the teenager’s corpse.
Hussain, who said that normalcy had returned to the communities, noted that the actions of Irosu residents resulted in strategies adopted by the personnel during the border patrol team visit.
“The officials of JPBT blocked the bush paths and apprehended some motorcycles being used for smuggling rice. The smugglers went to mobilise about 150 people to attack the officials of JBPT, throwing stones and using other weapons.