How South African former president battle cancer before death

The South African former apartheid president, Frederik de Klerk, has been confirmed to have passed on at the age of 85 after he lost the battle with mesothelioma cancer in the country.

De Klerk, who became popular due to his role in the transition of the country from apartheid to democracy, was said to have succumbed to the battle against cancer at his house in Fresnaye.

The former president’s death was announced through a statement released by his foundation on Thursday, saying he died peacefully after been unable to get over mesothelioma cancer.

The statement released by the ex-president’s foundation reads in part: “The family will, in due course, make an announcement regarding funeral arrangements”.

According to experts, the Mesothelioma cancer is a malignant tumor that is caused by inhaled asbestos fibers and forms in the lining of the lungs, abdomen, or heart.

He was said to be the last leader under South Africa’s apartheid and a key actor in the country’s transition to democracy. De Klerk had announced his diagnosis on his 85th birthday, on March 18 this year.

As gathered, De Klerk and South Africa’s first Black President Nelson Mandela shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for leading the “miracle” transition from white rule in the country. He is survived by his wife Elita, children Jan and Susan, and grandchildren.

The former president was most remembered for his famous speech delivered on February 2, 1990, announcing the lifting of a ban on the African National Congress (ANC) and other liberation movements. In the same speech, he ordered the release from the prison of anti-apartheid icon Mandela after 27 years in jail.

It would be recalled that the deceased was born 18th March, 1936 in the economic hub of Johannesburg, into a family of Afrikaners, a white ethnic group descended mainly from Dutch colonizers, his father was a leading apartheid senator who served briefly as interim president.

He studied law, before being elected to parliament as a member of the National Party that instituted apartheid. De Klerk then held several ministerial positions before he became present in 1989, a position he held until he handed over the reign to Mandela after the first democratic elections in 1994.

