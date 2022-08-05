How soldiers kill Police officer in Lagos

No fewer than 30 soldiers attached to the Ojo Military Cantonment were reported to have beaten an Inspector in the Nigerian Police, Monday Orube, to death over rights to way on Lagos-Badagry expressway.

Aside from the deceased officer, the soldiers of the Nigerian Army were said to have abducted another officer after seizing their riffles already loaded with bullets.

Both Monday and the other officer were reported yesterday to have been deployed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Barracks station to manage traffic caused by the ongoing expansion works on Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The incident that led to the police officer’s death was said to have started when one of the three traffic warden deployed to manage vehicular movement stopped vehicles on the lane the coastal bus conveying the military men were.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the decision was taken by the officer to allow other road users on the other lane to continue their journey not knowing that one of the coastal buses was conveying Soldiers.

As gathered, the Soldiers got infuriated after the officers did not quickly yield to their demands and insisted on driving against traffic during an argument with the three officers.

The policeman warned that they should not try such as it would compound movement on the road under expansion, but the Soldiers ignored them and drove against traffic.

It was gathered that the policemen stopped the coastal bus and the military men allegedly pounced on the three officers, beating them to a pulp and kidnapped two after one escaped, to their barracks where the beating continued.

The source further said when the soldiers noticed that the abducted policemen became unconscious due to the continuous punishment the policemen were subjected to, they allegedly decided to take both men to the Cantonment hospital for treatment.

According to sources at the barracks, it was at the hospital that medical experts pronounced Inspector Monday Orube dead, a development that has unsettled the soldiers that participated in the assault.

The Lagos Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed that the development, described the incident as unfortunate.

Hundeyin said: “We are working with the Nigerian Army authorities to resolve this issue; and get back our officer, arms and ammunition still them”.

