How six Zamfara varsity female students regain freedom hours after abduction

No fewer than six female students of the Federal University in Gusau, Zamfara State have regained freedom from their abductors after they were rescued by the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin-Daji in the state.

The rescued students were said to be mong those that were kidnapped hours after the bandits attacked their rented hostels in Sabon-Gida which is few meters away from the university, and abducted them.

It was gathered that the alarm raised by their fellow students and residents of the community after their abduction occurred on Friday morning at about 3 am alerted the troops who went after the gunmen immediately.

During first phase of the operations, the troops were reported to have killed five bandits and recovered three motorcycles to rescue the six who were expected to be handed over to the school management.

Before the rescue, the troops engaged the bandits in a gun battle, killing five of them and forcing them to abandon some of the abducted victims.

Force Information Officer, Operation Hadarin-Daji, Cpt. Ibrahim Yahaya, who confirmed this to newsmen, said that the troops pursued the abductors who took the students, mostly females, to the forest.

He said that the troops engaged the abductors in a gun duel, supported by the air component of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), and rescued six of the students.

Yahaya further stated that several bandits were neutralised during the rescue of the students of the Federal University, Gusau, an effort which, he said, was still ongoing.

“The troops also recovered one AK-47, a magazine, four motorcycles and one communication gadget from the terrorists,” the officer said.

This abduction came barely three months after the students protested the spate of abductions of their schoolmates residing in Sabon-Gida and Damba communities

